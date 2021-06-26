Delhi District Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday issued fresh guidelines to be effective from Monday.

Gyms and yoga institutes can reopen in the national capital from 28 June at 50% capacity, a government notification read.

Banquet halls, marriage halls, and hotels have also been permitted to host weddings, however, the number of guests have been capped at 50, the order stated.

The DDMA in its order said the prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 am on 5 July.

Gyms and banquet halls were closed on 19 April when Delhi was facing the brutal second wave of coronavirus. In the second week of May, weddings were permitted at home and in courts with not over 20 people in attendance.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 85 fresh cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily count this year, and nine more deaths on Saturday, according to data shared by the Health Department.

The positivity rate dipped to 0.12%, it said.

The nine new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,961.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16%, while 11 people had died, the data showed.

Ninety-four people had been diagnosed Covid positive on February 16 while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

The 89 cases recorded on Monday was the first time, the daily count of coronavirus cases had gone below the 100-mark since February 16.

Delhi had recorded 111 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15%.

On Thursday, 109 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were recorded while on Friday, 115 cases and four deaths, the lowest since March 21, were reported.

The infection rate which had reached to 36% in the last week of April, has come down to below 0.20% now.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

