The Delhi Disaster Management Authority ( DDMA ) in its meeting today decided to reopen schools, gyms, coaching institutes during its meeting and also reduced the night curfew by one hour in view of the decline in Covid cases in the national capital, news agency ANI reported citing official sources.

The night curfew will be now from 11 pm till 5 am for a duration of six hours.The DDMA in its review meeting has also decided that from now on face mask will not be mandatory for a single person traveling in the car. Earlier, the Delhi High Court termed it as "absurd" and asked why the decision was still prevailing.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education on Thursday issued revised guidelines for the reopening of schools, allowing the states to take the final call based on their overall COVID situation.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital has registered a fall of over 60 per cent in the last one week, even as DDMA authorities are slated to meet on Friday to discuss further relaxations in COVID-19 curbs in view of improving situation.

While daily cases count, positivity rate, and several other metrics have shown a downtrend in the past several days, the number of deaths reported here due to Covid, has not abated much in the last few weeks.

On January 26, the daily cases tally had stood at 7,498 with a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent, and 29 deaths were registered. The active cases tally on that day was 38,315 while the cumulative death cases had stood at 25,710, as per official data.

On February 2, the daily cases tally came down to 3,028 while the positivity rate slipped to 4.73 per cent, and 27 deaths were registered. The active cases tally on that day had fallen to 14,870 while the cumulative death cases had stood at 25,919.

