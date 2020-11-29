Delhi half marathon flagged off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Delhi Half Marathon was flagged off on Sunday morning at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event saw decent turnout despite doctor warning the runners against participating in the event, calling it as suicidal, amidst rising coronavirus and soaring pollution in the city.

Air Quality Index (AQI) around the stadium is at 249 (in poor category) as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). India Meteorological Dept (IMD) forecasts a minimum of 9°C & maximum of 26°C in Delhi for today.

However, the organisers claim that the "highest level of safety-standards, with bio-secure zones" have been laid on for the race starting at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Women's marathon world record-holder Brigid Kosgei from Kenya and Ethiopia's two-time men's winner Andamlak Belihu are among the 49 elite athletes running the 21-kilometre (13.1 mile) race, while thousands of amateurs are taking part virtually

Meanwhile, the top Indian elite athletes -- Avinash Sable, Srinu Bugatha, Abhishek Pal and Pradeep Singh in the men's category, and Parul Chaudhary, Chinta Yadav and Sanjivani Jadhav in the women's category -- will face off against each other for the top spot in the 16th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

