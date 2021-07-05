Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and Goa have further eased Covid restrictions in the wake of decline in new infection cases. The fresh relaxations will come into force from today (5 July). Karnataka has permitted government offices to reopen at full working strength and public transport including Metro will also begin operations with full seating capacity from Monday.

Here's what is allowed and what's not from Monday

Karnataka

Night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 PM to 5 AM but the weekend curfew (from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) has been lifted. The new relaxations and restrictions will be in place in the state for the next 15 days.

Theatres/cinema halls and pubs will remain closed.

Swimming pools have been permitted to open for competitive training purposes.

Sports complexes and stadia have been permitted to open only for practice purposes.

All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations are prohibited.

Marriages/family functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 100 people.

Cremation/funerals have been allowed with a maximum of 20 people.

Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No sevas allowed.

All shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, closed places have been instructed to strictly enforce Covid appropriate behaviour.

All educational intuitions/tutorials/colleges will continue to remain close until further order.

Deputy Commissioners of the Districts based on their assessment of the situation and after consultation with the District-in-charge Minister may impose additional containment measures.

Delhi

The Delhi government has now allowed stadiums and sports complexes to open but without any spectators. However, the functioning of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes continues to be prohibited. All educational institutions and amusement parks will remain shut. Banquet halls, auditoriums, any gatherings for social or political purposes and swimming pools will stay closed.

Last week, Delhi allowed the reopening of gyms and yoga institutes with 50% attendance. Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were also allowed to host weddings with an attendance of 50 guests only.

Bars have been permitted to admit people at 50 per cent of their capacity from 12 pm to 10 pm. Restaurants up to 50 per cent capacity and markets have already been opened. Public parks, gardens and golf clubs have also been reopened and outdoor yoga activities allowed.

All shops can keep their shutters up between 10 am and 8 pm. Weekly markets were allowed to resume activity, but only one market per day in each municipal zone.

In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers are allowed.

Salons are functioning in all zones.

The Delhi Metro is plying with 50% of the capacity.

There are no restrictions on inter-state or intra-state movement of people or goods.

Prohibited activities

Banquet halls for any purpose other than weddings will remain prohibited.

Cinema, theatres and multiplexes will also remain shut.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut.

Gathering for social, political, academic or entertainment reasons is also not permitted.

Haryana

The Haryana government has extended lockdown till 12 July. However, it has given some relaxations in curbs imposed since mid-April. It has allowed the institute of Chartered Accountants to hold 'Chartered Accountant' exams from 5 July to 20 July.

All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm

Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm

Restaurants and bars are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms.

Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted upto 10 pm.

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 per sons at one time with the condition that they shall follow requisite social distancing norms.

Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of social distancing.

Gathering in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed upto 50 persons subject to strict observance of Covid appropriate behaviour. Weddings can take place at places other than home and courts. No movement of 'baraat' procession will be allowed.

In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with ceiling of 50 persons.

Club houses/restaurants/bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm. Members shall be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding.

Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

All production units, establishments, industries are permitted to function.

Sports complexes, Stadia are permitted to open for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities except contact sports (spectators will not be allowed)

Goa

The Goa government too has allowed certain relaxations in curbs imposed due to Covid. It allowed bars and restaurants to function with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity between 7am-9pm.

Now, shops (including in municipal/panchayat markets/shopping malls) may remain open from 7 am to 6 pm (home delivery of all these items, except liquor, will be allowed anytime).

Bars and restaurants upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity have been allowed from 7 am to 9 pm.

Banks, insurance, custom clearance, ATMs, microfinance institutions have been allowed to function.

All medical and health service/institutions (including AYUSH and veterinary Hospitals, and laboratories) to remain functional.

All facilities in the supply chain of goods, whether involved in wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies.

Cold storage and warehousing services can open.

Canteen/restaurants on the premise of the permitted establishments catering to only inhouse staff/residents may remain functional.

All industries/factories and related activities have been allowed.

All constructions and related activities, including repairs have been permitted.

Shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness or rain protection will remain open.

Agricultural and related activities have been allowed.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.