Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Goa allow fresh relaxations from today. Full details5 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2021, 05:32 AM IST
- The fresh relaxations by four states will come into force from today (5 July)
Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and Goa have further eased Covid restrictions in the wake of decline in new infection cases. The fresh relaxations will come into force from today (5 July). Karnataka has permitted government offices to reopen at full working strength and public transport including Metro will also begin operations with full seating capacity from Monday.
Here's what is allowed and what's not from Monday
Karnataka
Night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 PM to 5 AM but the weekend curfew (from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) has been lifted. The new relaxations and restrictions will be in place in the state for the next 15 days.
Theatres/cinema halls and pubs will remain closed.
Swimming pools have been permitted to open for competitive training purposes.
Sports complexes and stadia have been permitted to open only for practice purposes.
All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations are prohibited.
Marriages/family functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 100 people.
Cremation/funerals have been allowed with a maximum of 20 people.
Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No sevas allowed.
All shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, closed places have been instructed to strictly enforce Covid appropriate behaviour.
All educational intuitions/tutorials/colleges will continue to remain close until further order.
Deputy Commissioners of the Districts based on their assessment of the situation and after consultation with the District-in-charge Minister may impose additional containment measures.
Delhi
The Delhi government has now allowed stadiums and sports complexes to open but without any spectators. However, the functioning of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes continues to be prohibited. All educational institutions and amusement parks will remain shut. Banquet halls, auditoriums, any gatherings for social or political purposes and swimming pools will stay closed.
Last week, Delhi allowed the reopening of gyms and yoga institutes with 50% attendance. Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were also allowed to host weddings with an attendance of 50 guests only.
Bars have been permitted to admit people at 50 per cent of their capacity from 12 pm to 10 pm. Restaurants up to 50 per cent capacity and markets have already been opened. Public parks, gardens and golf clubs have also been reopened and outdoor yoga activities allowed.
All shops can keep their shutters up between 10 am and 8 pm. Weekly markets were allowed to resume activity, but only one market per day in each municipal zone.
In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers are allowed.
Salons are functioning in all zones.
The Delhi Metro is plying with 50% of the capacity.
There are no restrictions on inter-state or intra-state movement of people or goods.
Prohibited activities
Haryana
The Haryana government has extended lockdown till 12 July. However, it has given some relaxations in curbs imposed since mid-April. It has allowed the institute of Chartered Accountants to hold 'Chartered Accountant' exams from 5 July to 20 July.
Goa
The Goa government too has allowed certain relaxations in curbs imposed due to Covid. It allowed bars and restaurants to function with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity between 7am-9pm.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!