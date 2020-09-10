Delhi, Haryana report fresh surge in coronavirus infections

Twenty states have more than 10,000 active cases, but all except Chhattisgarh have crossed the 70% mark in recovery rate, or the proportion of patients who have been discharged. The 46% recovery rate in Chhattisgarh reflects a severe increase in infections in recent weeks. With a 72% weekly growth, the state reported the worst jump in active cases in the country. The weekly pace of rise in active cases was 51% in Tripura, and 40% in Delhi and Haryana.