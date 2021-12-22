Delhi has 54 Omicron cases; Christmas, New Year celebrations banned. Key points

The Delhi govt has told district officials to conduct an intensive survey and identify the pockets that have the potential of becoming super-spreaders or hotspots.

With the tally of the Omicron coronavirus cases reaching 57 in the national capital today, the Delhi government on Wednesday banned all social, political, entertainment, festival-related gatherings to curb the spread of the infection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes even as Delhi on Wednesday logged 125 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.20% while there was zero death due to the viral infection.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital.

It also ordered the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential Covid-19 superspreaders or hotspots.

The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have been directed to tighten the enforcement machinery to ensure that people follow social-distancing norms and wear masks.

All restaurants and bars are allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity. Auditoriums/assembly halls are allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity.

Marriage related gatherings are permitted with a ceiling of 200 persons. Sports activities in stadiums/sports complexes are permitted only without spectators.

Schools and colleges can operate if they strictly comply with SOP.

The Delhi Metro can function at 100% capacity, with up to 30 standing passengers per coach. Buses can also use 100% seating, with standing passengers allowed up to 50% of seating capacity.

The total Covid-19 cases reported in the city so far increased to 14,42,515 on Wednesday. Of these, over 14.16 lakh have recuperated from the disease. The death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 25,102.

Delhi has recorded four deaths due to Coivd in December so far. Seven deaths were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

The city reported 102 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.20% and 91 cases on Monday with the same positivity rate. On Sunday, the city logged 107 cases while the positivity rate was 0.17%.

The active case count crossed the 500-mark after over four months on Sunday. The national capital had 513 active cases on 15 August. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 184, up from 173 on Tuesday.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday alleged that the Union government's data, which showed that there were 57 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the national capital was not true and that there were only 52 cases of the new variant been reported in the city.

Amid increasing cases, the Centre had on Tuesday wrote to all state governments regarding preventive measures that are required to be taken, emphasising local-level containment to curb any possible outbreak.

