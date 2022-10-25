Delhi has best air quality after Diwali in last 5 years: Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi experienced its best post-festival air quality in five years on Tuesday, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who said that pollution levels were 30% lower on Diwali than they were the year before. His claim is based on the fact that the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 323 on Tuesday (the day after Diwali) as compared to 462 last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}