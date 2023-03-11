Home / News / India /  Delhi has collected 31,462.62 crore in taxes till Feb of this fiscal: Kailash Gehlot
Ahead of the presentation of the budget in the assembly, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gehlot on Friday informed that the government of the Union Territory has collected 31,462.62 crore in taxes till February of this financial year, including 26,096.79 crore from GST. The new Finance Minister of the Union Territory convened a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Trade and Taxes on Friday.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed budget preparations and discussed ways to promote trade in Delhi. Gehlot also analyzed the efforts that are being made at augmenting the tax revenue from the Union Territory.

"The Trade and Taxes department plays an important role in the government. The revenue collections in GST and VAT combined were more than 27,000 crores in 2021-22. This year, we expect remarkable growth in the collection," the Finance minister said in a statement.

The minister added that in addition to tax default, evasion is also a major issue. "Under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the government wants to have a transparent system and is continuously working on identifying defaulters. Regular meetings with the market and trade associations are happening through outreach camps to reduce such problems," he said.

From the start of the fiscal year until February 2023, the total tax revenue collected amounted to 31,462.62 crores. This consisted of 26,096.79 crore obtained through GST and 5,365.83 crore through VAT. In the fiscal year of 2022-2023, 4,169.18 crores were collected through taxes on petroleum products, whereas in the previous year of 2021-2022, the amount was 3,739.41 crores.

The official statement added that the Delhi government takes regular action against tax defaulters to augment the tax revenues of the Union Territory. After conducting mandatory field verification of suspected taxpayers, the government also initiates an action under the DGST Act, 2017.

"Meetings with market and trade associations through outreach camps are organized regularly to sensitize them about the latest notifications, circulars, amended provisions of DGST, the benefits of tax-paying, and the repercussions of tax evasion. Their grievances are also addressed during these outreach camps," the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

