Delhi has collected ₹31,462.62 crore in taxes till Feb of this fiscal: Kailash Gehlot3 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 02:09 AM IST
- The new Finance Minister of the Union Territory convened a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Trade and Taxes on Friday
Ahead of the presentation of the budget in the assembly, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gehlot on Friday informed that the government of the Union Territory has collected ₹31,462.62 crore in taxes till February of this financial year, including ₹26,096.79 crore from GST. The new Finance Minister of the Union Territory convened a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Trade and Taxes on Friday.
