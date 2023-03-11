Ahead of the presentation of the budget in the assembly, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gehlot on Friday informed that the government of the Union Territory has collected ₹31,462.62 crore in taxes till February of this financial year, including ₹26,096.79 crore from GST. The new Finance Minister of the Union Territory convened a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Trade and Taxes on Friday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}