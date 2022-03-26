Delhi has emerged as the ‘EV Capital of India’, says Sisodia. Details here

The share of EVs in the sale of new vehicles has increased from 1.2% in 2019-20 to 10%in February 2022, he said.. Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read . 08:46 PM IST

Delhi has become the first state in India to cross the 10% mark in the sale of electric vehicles, this is more than the share of such vehicles in many developed countries like the UK, France and Singapore, according to Sisodia.