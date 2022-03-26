Delhi has emerged as the ‘EV Capital of India’, says Sisodia. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi has become the first state in India to cross the 10% mark in the sale of electric vehicles, this is more than the share of such vehicles in many developed countries like the UK, France and Singapore, according to Sisodia.
NEW DELHI :
Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the national capital has become the 'EV Capital of India' within 18 months of the launch of Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy-2020.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the national capital has become the 'EV Capital of India' within 18 months of the launch of Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy-2020.
Delhi has become the first state in India to cross the 10% mark in the sale of electric vehicles, this is more than the share of such vehicles in many developed countries like the UK, France and Singapore, according to Sisodia.
Delhi has become the first state in India to cross the 10% mark in the sale of electric vehicles, this is more than the share of such vehicles in many developed countries like the UK, France and Singapore, according to Sisodia.
The share of EVs in the sale of new vehicles has increased from 1.2% in 2019-20 to 10%in February 2022, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The share of EVs in the sale of new vehicles has increased from 1.2% in 2019-20 to 10%in February 2022, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sisodia also talked about the possibility of newer job opportunities as the EV market grows. He said 20,000 new job would be created in the next five years.
Sisodia also talked about the possibility of newer job opportunities as the EV market grows. He said 20,000 new job would be created in the next five years.
"With the increasing share of EVs, 20,000 new jobs will be created in the next five years in electric vehicles sales, repair and maintenance, operation and maintenance of charging stations," he said while presenting the Budget for 2022-23 fiscal.
"With the increasing share of EVs, 20,000 new jobs will be created in the next five years in electric vehicles sales, repair and maintenance, operation and maintenance of charging stations," he said while presenting the Budget for 2022-23 fiscal.
"In concurrence with the Supreme Court, we will issue 5,000 e-auto permits every year for the next five years and this will create 25,000 new jobs," the deputy chief minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"In concurrence with the Supreme Court, we will issue 5,000 e-auto permits every year for the next five years and this will create 25,000 new jobs," the deputy chief minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Delhi Electric Vehicles policy -- introduced in August 2020 -- aims at increasing the EV share in total vehicle sales to 25 per cent by 2024.
The Delhi Electric Vehicles policy -- introduced in August 2020 -- aims at increasing the EV share in total vehicle sales to 25 per cent by 2024.
The Delhi government has taken a conscious decision to move towards electric vehicles in a bid to reduce air pollution in the capital.