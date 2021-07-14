Delhi has gained control over second wave of COVID-19: Satyendra Jain

Delhi has gained control over the second wave of COVID-19, city Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday adding that the government is ramping up its infrastructure to fight the future waves.

Claiming a large number of lives daily, the national capital faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic earlier this year. On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

However, the cases started declining from mid-May and currently, the positivity rate is below 1%.

Meanwhile, on July 11, the city had recorded 45 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.

Sharing a short video, which highlights various initiatives to fight the pandemic, Jain credited "active decision making" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi gaining control over coronavirus.

Taking Twitter, the Health minister said "Delhi has gained control over the 2nd wave of Covid-19. This has been possible due to timely action & active decision making by Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Delhi Government is actively strengthening its infrastructure in the fight against Corona. #DelhiFightsCorona."

The video highlighted various initiatives of the government such as setting up of oxygen plants in hospitals, ICU beds in record time, deployment of ministers on coronavirus duty, integrated command and control room for Covid management which was readied in 10 days.

The national capital logged a total of 77 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death on Wednesday, the health bulletin said. With today's count, the total number of cases reached 14,35,281 and the toll touched 25,021.

Currently, there are 688 cases in the city, and the positivity rate stands at 0.10%.

In the same time span, the -national capital also logged 71 recoveries, taking the total to 14,09,572.

A total of 76,095 swab samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

