Delhi has more Covid cases than reported as people avoid testing: Survey

With 1,500-1,800 daily reported cases just in Delhi and another 600-1,000 recorded in NCR cities, many are questioning if these are estimating COVID spread accurately
Despite the sudden COVID spike in several states, many people from Delhi and neighbouring cities are avoiding to get tested or opting for rapid antigen tests after getting COVID-like symptoms.
Noting that coronavirus is again showing a rising trend, NGO LocalCircles said, "With 1,500-1,800 daily reported cases just in Delhi and another 600-1,000 recorded in NCR cities, many are questioning if these reported cases are estimating the spread of COVID-19 accurately."
What did the COVID study indicate?
For this particular study, the NGO spoke to a number of the families in the NCR region enquiring whether they or anyone in their family had symptoms in the last 30 days and how they got themselves tested in such a situation.
The survey received 11,059 responses from citizens located in all districts of Delhi-NCR. Of these, 64% respondents were men while 36% respondents were women, it said. "Of those who had Covid symptoms, only 16 per cent took RT-PCR test, 34 per cent did at-home RAT (rapid antingen test), and 50 per cent took no test," the NGO claimed.
A similar survey conducted by LocalCircles in April 2022 had indicated 33% of Delhi-NCR residents as saying they took an RT-PCR test after having symptoms. This percentage declined to only 16% in June 2022. This means that Delhi-NCR official case counts may be understated by 84% as most opt for at home antigen or no test at all, the survey also said
Earlier several experts had pointed out that though people aren't getting severe infections from COVID at this time, it is always advisable to maintain caution. Though there is nothing to panic about at the moment, ignoring the same can lead to massive spread of the virus which can lead to further mutation bringing opportunity for the emergence of a new variant.
COVID tally in Delhi
Delhi on Sunday recorded 1,530 new Covid cases and three deaths in a day while the positivity rate rose to 8.41 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
This is the fifth consecutive day that Delhi recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The fresh cases were detected out of 18,183 Covid tests conducted on Sunday. The fresh infections pushed Delhi's Covid case tally to 19,22,089 while the death toll rose to 26,232, the department said in its bulletin.
