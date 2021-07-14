The national capital had recorded over 1,650 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus till 6 July, the official government data shows.

Among these, there were 952 people who were still carrying the infection till the above-mentioned date. In the same duration, Delhi had 833 active Covid-19 cases. This indicates that there were more cases of black fungus than Covid-19 present in the city.

As of 14 July, there are 683 active Covid infections in the national capital.

Further, the active black fungus cases included, 248 patients at Centre-run facilities, 302 at Delhi government hospitals, and 402 at private hospitals, as per the official data.

The total requirement of Amphotericin B till July 6 was about 1.5 lakh injections, according to the data.

The data comes in the backdrop of the Delhi government declaring black fungus an epidemic on 27 March when there were over 600 cases reported in the city.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had issued regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act to contain and manage cases of the deadly mucormycosis in the city.

As per the last update, India had seen a total of 40,845 cases of black fungus until 28 June, of which 31,344 are rhinocerebral in nature, and the death toll from the infections stands at 3,129.

A total of 13,083 patients were in the age group of 18-45 years (32%), 17,464 were in the age group of 45-60 years (42%), while 10,082 (24%) patients were 60-plus years of age.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from Covid-19.

Covid situation in national capital

Delhi reported 76 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 14,35,204, according to the government health bulletin.

Two more people succumbed to the disease in the city. With this, the death toll has reached 25,020 and the fatality rate is at 1.74%.

In addition, fresh recoveries surpassed the infections as 84 people were declared discharged or migrated. The total number of recoveries stands at 14,09,501.

The positivity rate has reached 0.11% yet again after improving to 0.08%. The cumulative positivity rate is at 6.4%.

