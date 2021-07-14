2 min read.Updated: 14 Jul 2021, 07:58 AM ISTLivemint, Edited By Sneha
The data comes in the backdrop of the Delhi government declaring black fungus an epidemic on 27 March when there were over 600 cases reported in the city
The national capital had recorded over 1,650 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus till 6 July, the official government data shows.
Among these, there were 952 people who were still carrying the infection till the above-mentioned date. In the same duration, Delhi had 833 active Covid-19 cases. This indicates that there were more cases of black fungus than Covid-19 present in the city.
A total of 13,083 patients were in the age group of 18-45 years (32%), 17,464 were in the age group of 45-60 years (42%), while 10,082 (24%) patients were 60-plus years of age.
Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma.
The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from Covid-19.
Covid situation in national capital
Delhi reported 76 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 14,35,204, according to the government health bulletin.
Two more people succumbed to the disease in the city. With this, the death toll has reached 25,020 and the fatality rate is at 1.74%.
In addition, fresh recoveries surpassed the infections as 84 people were declared discharged or migrated. The total number of recoveries stands at 14,09,501.
The positivity rate has reached 0.11% yet again after improving to 0.08%. The cumulative positivity rate is at 6.4%.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!