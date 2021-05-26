Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday raised a concern on the Covid-19 vaccine distribution by the Centre to the national capital, highlighting that there is no vaccine left in the city and vaccination centres for the age group 18 and 44 years has been shut for four days.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Kejriwal also added that just like in Delhi, several other states across India are forced to shut vaccination centres due to shortage of vaccine. " Today when we should have opened new centres, but now we are also shutting the existing ones, which is not good," he said.

He also said that according to his knowledge, no state government has been able to procure a single dose of vaccine till now adding that vaccine companies have denied speaking to the state governments.

He also pointed out that India delayed starting vaccination programme by 6 months. "rather than inoculating our people, vaccines were sent abroad," Kejriwal said.

"This is the time to unite and work for both State and Centre, and not work separately. We need to work as Team India. It's the Centre's responsibility to provide vaccine, not States. If we delay it more, don't know how many more lives will be lost."

"Why isn’t this country buying vaccines? We can’t leave it on states. Our country is at war against Covid19. If Pakistan attacks India, will we leave states on their own? Will UP buy its own tanks or Delhi its own arms?" he adds.

Earlier today, Kejriwal informed that Sputnik V makers have agreed to supply vaccines in Delhi. However, the exact quantity of vaccines supply is yet to be ascertained.

While addressing the reporters, Delhi CM said, "Talks are on with them (Sputnik V makers). Their people had a meeting with our officers yesterday. Talks are underway as to what quantity of vaccines will they provide us."

Delhi Chief Minister along with Aakash healthcare center today inaugurated a drive-in Covid-19 vaccination center at Vegas Mall of Dwarka. He also said a government-run drive-through vaccination centre will be launched at Chhatrasal on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,491 fresh coronavirus cases and 130 fatalities on Wednesday, while the positivity rate declined to 1.93 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin.

This is the fourth day in a row when the daily cases in the national capital have remained below 2,000.

"Positivity down to 1.93% and total positive cases come down to 1491. These are lowest numbers in last 2 months. We still need to take all precautions and follow covid appropriate behaviour," Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

