Noting the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the national capital, the Delhi government on Sunday clarified that Covaxin stock, meant for people above 45, healthcare and frontline workers, will run out in another day, while Covishield doses for this category can last up to five days.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi said, after Sunday evening, the city will have only one day of Covaxin stock and five days of Covishield doses left for those aged 45 years and above.

“Since we have exhausted the Covaxin stock for this category, all such vaccination centres have been shut. We have six days of Covishield stock left," she said.

Atishi said, We appeal to the central government to immediately make more vaccines available for this category.

"We appeal to the Centre to provide more doses of Covaxin and Covishield. If Covaxin cannot be arranged, more doses of Covishield should be given to keep the inoculation drive going," she said.

Atishi also said, Delhi has so far received 44.94 lakh vaccine doses for this age group, of which 41.68 lakh have been administered. And, 1.18 lakh people in Delhi were vaccinated on May 15 and around 10.5 lakh people have taken both vaccine doses so far.

The capital has received 8.17 lakh doses for the 18-44 age group so far, of which 5.25 lakh have been used till Sunday morning, she said.

Delhi sees a decline in positivity rate

The national capital recorded 6,456 fresh COVID-19 cases and 262 fatalities on Sunday while the positivity rate dropped to 10.40 per cent, the lowest in over a month, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.

With this, the total number of cases in the city has risen to 13,93,867 and the death toll to 21,506, it said. This is the third consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases. However, the smaller number of new cases was due to relatively fewer tests, 62,059, conducted on Saturday.

Delhi had reported 6,430 cases on Saturday, the lowest since April 7, with medical experts attributing the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip.

(With inputs from agencies)

