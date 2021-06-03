As many as 1,044 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus were recorded in Delhi until Wednesday, state health minister Satyendra Jain has said.

The minister informed that 89 people have so far succumbed to the infections in the national capital and 92 patients have recovered.

He also pointed out that there is a shortage of medicines to treat black fungus.

This comes in the backdrop of the central government announcing restrictions on the import of Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug used for the treatment of mucormycosis.

As per a notice issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), export of the injections has been put in the restricted category. This means that an exporter would need permission or a licence from the directorate for its outbound shipments.

With the rise in the number of black fungus cases among patients who have recovered from coronavirus, several Indian states have witnessed an acute shortage of Amphotericin-B injection.

Due to this, India has been importing medicines from other countries. A consignment of Amphotericin B injection reached India on Sunday from US pharma major GileadSciences. The company has further announced to supply more vials to India.

Delhi High Court on black fungus

Amid rising infections across the country, the Delhi HC has said that 'it's high time for ICMR to issue guidelines for the treatment of black fungus.

The court further directed the Central government to form a policy for its distribution.

The Delhi HC said the drug is in shortage in the entire country including Delhi for the last two weeks now.

It also said that the administration of the drug has to be prioritized for those with better chances of survival and also the younger generation, having promise of future over the older ones who have lived their lives.

Centre should form policy on distribution of Liposomal Amphotericin B to treat black fungus, spell out priority of patients, the HC said.

















Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.