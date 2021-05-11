Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi said on Tuesday that the national capital has run out of Covaxin stock for people in the 18-44 age group and will have to shut 125 centres where the Covid-19 vaccine was being administered.

In an online briefing, the AAP MLA also added that the capital will receive 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre by today evening.

"We have run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group and will have to shut 125 centres where it is being administered after Tuesday evening," Atishi said.

The AAP leader urged the Centre to replenish Covaxin and Covishield stocks and said otherwise "we will have no option but to stop vaccination drive".

Delhi's Vaccination Bulletin for 11th May 2021. pic.twitter.com/yj03fCPRiB — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 11, 2021

She said that more than 1.39 lakh people were given vaccine jabs in the national capital on May 10, the highest daily figure since the inoculation started.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Tuesday registered 12,481 new coronavirus cases and 347 deaths in a span of 24 hours as Delhi continues to remain under a Covid-19 lockdown till 5 am on 17 May.

The positivity rate in the city also dropped from 19% to 17.76%, the health department said today.

The positivity rate in the capital has remained above the 20% mark since 17 April. On 22 April, a positivity rate of 36.2%, the highest so far, was reported.

"In the last few days, the positivity rate has declined from 36% to 19.1% with the caseload also going down from 28,000 per day to about 12,500. Till we reach positivity rate at below 5% and caseload below 3000-4000 cases, we can't be at ease," Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said.

Delhi now has 83,809 active Covid-19 cases. In addition, 13,583 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the numbered of recovered cases to 12,44,880.

