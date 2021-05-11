AAP MLA Atishi said that the capital will receive 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre by today evening
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi said on Tuesday that the national capital has run out of Covaxin stock for people in the 18-44 age group and will have to shut 125 centres where the Covid-19 vaccine was being administered.
In an online briefing, the AAP MLA also added that the capital will receive 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre by today evening.
The positivity rate in the capital has remained above the 20% mark since 17 April. On 22 April, a positivity rate of 36.2%, the highest so far, was reported.
"In the last few days, the positivity rate has declined from 36% to 19.1% with the caseload also going down from 28,000 per day to about 12,500. Till we reach positivity rate at below 5% and caseload below 3000-4000 cases, we can't be at ease," Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said.
Delhi now has 83,809 active Covid-19 cases. In addition, 13,583 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the numbered of recovered cases to 12,44,880.
