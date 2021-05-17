Delhi HC adjourns hearing on PIL seeking reduction in price of Covid-19 vaccine

The Union of India has sent free of cost consignment of anti-coronavirus vaccine about 361.94 lakh doses to countries such as Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Oman, Afghanistan, Barbados, Dominica, as per the information of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of Indian Government. But it is very surprising that the Union of India without securing our citizens has been helping citizens of other countries, which is good but the same cannot be done while our citizens have been losing their lives, the plea stated.