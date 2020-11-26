Delhi HC adjourns hearing on reservation of private ICU beds for Covid patients

“We are in the midst of the pandemic. Everyday, it is a game of chess with it. The point I am making is that the upsurge is extraordinary. There are three stages mild, moderate and serious. We have a need to increase the number of beds. When we're asking hospitals to reserve beds for Covid patients, it is evident that these patients would also require help with lungs, hearts, etc. There's a need to increase the number of beds," Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Delhi government, submitted before the court.