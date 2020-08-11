Delhi HC adjourns sine die pleas challenging MCX circular over crude futures

The Delhi High court on Tuesday adjourned sine die pleas challenging stay on a circular dated 21 April issued by Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which fixed crude oil futures contracts at a negative price of Rs2,884 per barrel. Tuesday's order follows a Supreme Court order in July that stayed all proceedings challenging the circular.

The high court, however, asked the parties to file their counter affidavits and rejoinders. The matter would be taken up subject to any top court order.

Securities and Exchange Board of India had filed a transfer petition under Article 139A of the Constitution seeking transfer of various writ petitions pending in different High Courts for analogous hearing before the Bombay High Court.

“In the meantime, the concerned Writ proceedings pertaining to the challenge to the MCXCCL’s Circular dated 21.04.2020, shall remain stayed. The exchange of pleadings in the Writ Petitions may be completed by all the parties." The top court 24 July order reads.

There are about 18 writ petitions which are pending in different high courts challenging the circular.

Akshay Aluminium Alloys LLP in its plea claimed it was aggrieved by the circular issued by the Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation Limited (MCXCCL). The circular fixed due date of crude oil futures contract, which expired on 20 April, 2020, as Rs2,884 per barrel.

The submitted that crude oil futures contracts are settled in cash on the exchange and there is no delivery-based mechanism for these contracts in India and therefore these contracts can be traded at base price of Re1 or P1 (one paisa) at the very least in case of an unprecedented eventuality.

“Assigning a negative value is arbitrary and illogical and demonstrates utter disregard of the basic principles and fundamentals of the settlement system in India." The plea maintained.

The company said that if the future contracts would have been permissible to trade in negative trajectory, the modalities of trading in option contracts and subsequent pay-in/pay-out obligation would have to be amended and notified accordingly.

The company added that the abnormal settlement price fixed by MCXCCL has resulted in arbitrary, unreasonable and windfall profits being made available to one segment of market participants to the detriment of others.

