“The Bank Guarantees are independent contracts which are not subservient to the main contract. The standard that would be applied in such cases is whether the invocation is liable to be stayed on the ground of egregious fraud or special equities. A perusal of the Bank Guarantees shows that the same are completely unconditional and they are not connected in any manner with any dispute in respect of the underlying contract. The Bank Guarantees have been issued in terms of Clause 9 of the Contract in order to secure the advance payments and for effective performance of the contract. Thus, no restraint order ought to be granted." He argued.