Delhi HC asks APP govt to take action against illegal online covid testing labs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Thursday directed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital to take action against online health service aggregators, in accordance with laws and regulations, operating illegally and collecting samples for covid-19 tests.

The order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan. The bench also disposed the plea seeking a ban on allegedly illegal online health service aggregators from collecting diagnostic samples for testing of covid-19 infection.

"...action shall be taken against such entity after giving consideration to them and in consideration of laws, regulations and other rules. We are not taking observing anything against any of the parties," the bench said.

The bench said a decision would be taken as expeditiously as possible and practicable after all stakeholders, including the alleged violators are heard.

The plea had claimed that these "illegal aggregators are neither accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) nor approved by ICMR or any other authority for testing and diagnosing the disease, much less the test of Covid-19, but still these illegal online health service aggregators are offering diagnostic services without any authorisation and putting the lives of the common people in danger."

It added that the lack of regulations for online health service aggregators and unfettered operation through websites were causing confusion about their legitimacy and legality.

The plea, filed by a doctor Rohit Jain, had also sought directions to the Centre, Delhi government, and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to issue "guidelines for registration and minimum standards for sample collection centres operated by online aggregators and the minimum qualification for taking samples by representative of aggregators."

It has also asked that such aggregators be registered with state pollution control bodies to ensure that they comply with rules for disposal of biomedical waste.

