Terming the massive rise in coronavirus cases as a ‘Tsunami’, the Delhi High Court on Saturday asked the Centre about the preparedness to deal with the expected COVID-19 second wave that would peak in mid-May.

Referring to a study by a team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, the court noted its assessment that the peak of this COVID wave will come in mid-May.

“We are calling it a wave, it is actually a Tsunami," the court said, and asked the Centre about the preparedness in terms of infrastructure, hospitals, medical staff, medicines, vaccines and oxygen as on date for the peak.

"The viral disease has a low mortality and those who have a low immunity will eventually die," the court said adding, "but the problem comes when people who could be saved are also dying."

"The mortality rate needs to be reduced," it added.

The bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said this during a special hearing on a holiday on the issue of mounting oxygen crisis in various hospitals in Delhi.

The court was hearing submissions by the counsel for Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Jaipur Golden Hospital, Batra Hospital and Saroj Super Speciality Hospital here over shortage of oxygen for treating seriously-ill COVID patients.

"We will hang that man. We will not spare anyone," the court said while telling the Delhi government to give one instance of any official at the central, state or local administration obstructing the pickup of oxygen supplies.

The court told the Delhi government to inform the Centre also about such officials of the local administration so that it could take action against them.

It also asked the Centre when the 480 metric tonne (MT) of oxygen per day allocated for Delhi would see the light of the day. "You (Centre) had assured us (on April 21) that 480 MT per day will reach Delhi. Tell us when will it come? The 480 MT per day is still to see the light of the day."

The query came after the Delhi government said it was getting only 380 MT oxygen per day over the past few days and it received only around 300 MT on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

