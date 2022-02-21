Delhi HC asks DMRC to deposit 600 cr in escrow account for DAMEPL in two days

The arbitral award pertained to a concession agreement between the two entities, which was signed on 25 August 2008. Under the agreement, DMRC was to carry out the civil works, excluding at the depot, and the balance, including the project system works, were to be executed by DAMEPL, a joint venture of Rinfra and a Spanish construction company -- Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles -- with a shareholding of 95 and five per cent respectively.