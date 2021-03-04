OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose capacity to manufacture covid-19 vaccines

Delhi HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose capacity to manufacture covid-19 vaccines

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, one of the first 500,000 of the two million, is displayed that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at a facility in Milton, Ontario. (Carlos Osorio/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)
A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, one of the first 500,000 of the two million, is displayed that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at a facility in Milton, Ontario. (Carlos Osorio/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)
 1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2021, 03:07 PM IST PTI

  • A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the two institutes-- Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech -- have more capacity to provide the vaccines but it seems that they are not exploiting it fully

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court Thursday directed Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to disclose their capacities to manufacture Covaxin, Covishield vaccines.

The high court also asked the Centre to explain in affidavit the rationale behind keeping strict control over class of persons who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 currently as under the present system those above the age of 60 years or between 45 to 60 years with comorbidities can receive vaccination.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A 'Now Hiring' sign advertising jobs at a hand car wash is seen along a street

Jobless claims have eased along with other signs of slow recovery

3 min read . 04:51 PM IST
A file photo of Trump’s supporters storming the US Capitol complex

Security tight at US Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

1 min read . 04:39 PM IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar comes to meet Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Haryana's 75% private sector jobs quota move 'will spell disaster': Industry body FICCI

2 min read . 04:35 PM IST
The Covid-19 baby bust is here

The Covid-19 baby bust is here

5 min read . 04:29 PM IST

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the two institutes-- Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech -- have more capacity to provide the vaccines but it seems that they are not exploiting it fully.

"We are not utilising it fully. We are either donating it to foreign countries or selling it to foreign countries and are not vaccinating our own people. So there has to be that sense of responsibility and urgency," the bench said.

It also asked the Delhi government to carry out inspection of medical facilities available in court complexes here and to report if COVID-19 vaccination centres could be set up there.

The high court was hearing a PIL initiated by it to examine the demand of Bar Council of Delhi to declare all people associated with the judicial functioning, including judges, court staff and lawyers as “frontline workers" so that they could receive COVID-19 vaccination on priority and without limitations of their age or physical condition.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout