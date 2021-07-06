The court was hearing a plea claiming non-compliance with the Centre's new IT Rules by the microblogging platform.

New Delhi: The micro-blogging site, Twitter has been asked by the Delhi High Court to inform the court about the appointment of a resident grievance by 8 July. This has been demanded of the company under the new IT Rules. Twitter had earlier told the court that they are in the process of appointing a new resident grievance officer.

India's IT ministry had told the Delhi High Court that Twitter's non-compliance amounted to a breach of the provisions of the IT Act, causing the American company to lose its immunity, according to the filing dated July 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The filing came in a case filed by a Twitter user who wanted to complain about some allegedly defamatory tweets on the platform, and said the company was not complying with the new law that requires the appointment of certain new executives.

The new IT rules became effective in India from the last week of May. The new rules are aimed at regulating content on social media firms and making them more accountable to legal requests for swift removal of posts and sharing details on the originators of messages.

