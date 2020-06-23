NEW DELHI : The Delhi High court has temporarily restrained Whiskin Spirits Private Ltd from taking out advertisements on social media platforms linking popular beer brand Corona with the novel coronavirus.

Cerveciria Modelo De Mexico, the company behind the popular beer Corona, had filed a case alleging disparagement by Whiskin Spirits--an Indian made foreign liquor producer-- through Facebook posts.

The court will next hear the case on 22 July.

“...entities and all others acting for and on its behalf are injuncted from reproducing, broadcasting, communicating to the public, screening, publishing and distributing the impugned advertisement on any media or platform including the social media platforms," the order said.

Plaintiff Cerveciria Modelo De Mexico, that manufactures beer which is sold under the registered trademark "Corona" was aggrieved by the fact that the defendant has taken out advertisements on the social media platform--Facebook--which likens the plaintiff’s product with coronavirus.

"The plaintiff, to my mind, at least at this stage, has been able to set up a prima facie case in its favour qua disparagement. The balance of convenience also appears to be in favour of the plaintiff given the extent and nature of its market qua the aforementioned product. It appears that the plaintiff’s statutory and commercial interests will get jeopardised if an ad interim injunction is not granted in its favour," the order added.

