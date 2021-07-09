Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, says Indian society becoming 'homogeneous'

Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, says Indian society becoming 'homogeneous'

Premium
The Delhi HC said that 'there is the need for a Uniform Civil Code - ‘common to all' in the country noting that the modern Indian society is gradually becoming 'homogeneous'
1 min read . 02:34 PM IST Livemint

  • A Uniform Civil Code essentially provides for one law for the entire country, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters
  • Justice Prathiba M Singh, who passed today's judgement observed that courts have been repeatedly confronted with the conflicts that arise in personal laws

The Delhi high court on Friday backed the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and asked the Centre government to take the necessary steps in this matter.

The Delhi high court on Friday backed the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and asked the Centre government to take the necessary steps in this matter.

The Delhi HC said that "there is the need for a Code - ‘common to all' in the country noting that the modern Indian society is gradually becoming "homogeneous", dissipating 'traditional barriers' of religion, community, and caste.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Delhi HC said that "there is the need for a Code - ‘common to all' in the country noting that the modern Indian society is gradually becoming "homogeneous", dissipating 'traditional barriers' of religion, community, and caste.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A Uniform Civil Code essentially provides for one law for the entire country, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption etc.

Currently, different laws regulate these aspects for adherents of different religions, for example, Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Indian Christian Marriages Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act. However, Muslim personal laws are not codified and are based on their religious texts.

The Delhi high court said a Uniform Civil Code in India, as envisioned under Article 44 of the Constitution, would enable uniform principles to be applied in matters of marriage, divorce, and succession. This will reduce conflicts and contradictions within the society that arise from various personal laws.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, who passed today's judgement observed that courts have been repeatedly confronted with the conflicts that arise in personal laws.

"The youth of India belonging to various communities, tribes, castes, or religions who solemnise their marriages ought not to be forced to struggle with issues arising due to conflicts in various personal laws," Justice Singh said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!