Delhi HC cancels bail granted to Shivinder Singh in Religare Finvest case

The trial court, while granting bail to Singh, has failed to consider that the present case pertains to a serious economic offence of high magnitude, where large amount of approximately ₹2,400 crore including interest has been siphoned off at the behest of Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder Mohan Singh by diverting it through various financial transactions, by granting loan to the shell companies of which they were the directors or promoters or beneficiary in interest, the high court said.