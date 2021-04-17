OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi HC Chief Justice tests COVID-19 positive

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation, according to court sources.

They said the chief justice is asymptomatic and is otherwise doing fine.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Earlier this week, three other judges of the Delhi High Court had tested COVID-19 positive and they were having mild symptoms and were in home isolation.

The Delhi High Court, which had resumed full-fledged physical hearing from March 15, decided to again adopt the virtual mode of proceedings from April 9 to April 23 in view of an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said about 24,000 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours and that hospital beds and oxygen were in short supply.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout