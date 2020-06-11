NEW DELHI : The Delhi High court on Thursday constituted a committee of doctors to visit Crown Plaza, Okhla and Hotel Surya, New Friends Colony and give a report on the feasibility of these hotels being used as extended COVID hospitals.

The order comes on pleas by these two hotels flagging various issues which would arise if the hotels in question are to be used as extended COVID hospitals

The court requested Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Dr VK Paul, Member of the Niti Aayog, to visit these hotels and give their report on the advisability/feasibility of using these hotels as extended COVID hospitals.

“These inter alia include the presence of air conditioning, the lack of large lifts which are capable of being used for stretchers, lack of bio-waste disposal, as also the measure to safeguard the hotel work force that may be required by the hotels for providing services as stipulated in the impugned orders dated 29 May and 2 June etc." It was argued by the petitioners.

They submitted that use of these hotels as extended COVID Hospitals would in fact, not be advisable.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain appearing for Delhi government submitted that these apprehensions are unfounded and looking into the grave nature of the situation that has arisen because of the pandemic, certain drastic measures, including the one taken in the challenged orders, have been taken by the Government.

The court further ordered that the petitioner hotels shall be entitled to depute one officer each to highlight their concerns to this Committee.

Therespondents may also depute its Officers who may help the Committee and give their inputs to the said Committee. The Committee shall also be entitled to take the help/assistance of such other persons as may be deemed necessary in this exercise.

The next date of hearing is on 15 June

