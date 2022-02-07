The petition by NGO namely 'Jan Sewa Welfare Society' stated, "the construction of police booths on footpaths/roads by Delhi Police has resulted in grave inconvenience and hazard to the life and safety of the general public and residents of Delhi. Therefore, the petitioner has come before this Court for protection of fundamental rights (right to life) of the pedestrians guaranteed under the Constitution of India and also against the arbitrary and unlawful acts of Delhi Police."