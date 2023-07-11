Delhi HC denies bail to Sukesh Chandershekhar's wife in ₹200 cr extortion case1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of Leena Maria Paulose, wife of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, and two other accused in a ₹200 crore extortion case.
Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Leena Maria Paulose, wife of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a ₹200 crore extortion case registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.
