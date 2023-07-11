Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Leena Maria Paulose, wife of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a ₹200 crore extortion case registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

In addition, the court also dismissed the bail petitions of two accused Kamlesh Kothari and B Mohan Raj in the same case, according to the news agency ANI.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paulose and others are presently in judicial custody since last year in the case for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, of ₹200 crore.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Tuesday dismissed all three bail petitions filed in the matter.

According to police, Kothari is a real estate agent who helped the couple buy a bungalow in Chennai and B Mohan Raj a lawyer by profession and has been representing Chandrashekhar in his cases for a long time and was allegedly involved in their wrongdoing, as per ANI reports.

Delhi Police on May 23 filed two Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports in ₹200 crore extortion case in Patiala House Court. One of the reports is related to the mobile phone of Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

This ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband, ANI reported.

Reportedly, Chandrasekhar persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case.

(With ANI inputs)