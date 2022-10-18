Delhi HC denies bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

Delhi HC denies bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case1 min read . 02:41 PM IST
- ‘There is no merit in the bail appeal. Bail appeal is dismissed,’ a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar said today
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid, who is in custody in a UAPA case related to alleged conspiracy behind the Northeast Delhi riots in February 2020.
A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar pronounced the order on the bail plea of the former JNU student leader, saying: "There is no merit in the bail appeal. Bail appeal is dismissed."
The order was earlier reserved on 9 September.
Khalid, arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020, sought bail on grounds that he neither had any “criminal role" in the violence in the city's north-east area nor any “conspiratorial connect" with any other accused in the case.
Khalid had challenged the trial court order of March 24, 2020, denying him bail in the matter.
The bail plea was opposed by the Delhi Police.
Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and many others have been booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
The violence had erupted during the protests against CAA and NRC.
Apart from Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and many others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.
With agency inputs
