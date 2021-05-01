Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi HC directs all hospitals to submit data on Covid patients occupying beds

Delhi HC directs all hospitals to submit data on Covid patients occupying beds

Delhi High Court.
2 min read . 03:37 PM IST ANI

  • The direction came after taking note of allegations of malpractices going on in hospitals where patients are not being discharged despite recovering.

While hearing a batch of petitions of different hospitals and individuals facing a shortage of oxygen supply, beds, and essential medicines, the Delhi High Court on Saturday directed all Delhi hospitals to submit complete data on COVID patients occupying beds in their facility from April 1 onwards.

The direction of the bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli came after taking note of allegations of malpractices going on in hospitals where patients are not being discharged despite recovering.

The bench directed all hospitals of the Central government, Delhi government, and private hospitals including nursing homes to provide information on daily admissions, daily discharge, number of patients beyond 10 days and bed being occupied by them, from April 1 onwards.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the GNCTD to update the portal forthwith with regards to admissions and discharge.

"It should be updated every day without fail," the court said.

The court said it is an important aspect to be looked into as beds should be available once a patient is discharged.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra appearing for Delhi Government, pointed out the High Court discharge policy for COVID patients and said that it is being violated. "I think this is being violated. The recovery rate is very high at 95 per cent. But where are the beds?" he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Batra Hospital informed the High Court regarding the shortage of oxygen in its hospital. Hospital also informed that it lives were lost including that of a doctor as it ran out of oxygen today for more than one hour and the oxygen tanker reached late despite making several SOS calls.

The Delhi High Court on Friday also directed the Centre to ensure that four oxygen tankers (having Haryana number) allocated to Delhi, which have been detained in Rajasthan, to be released immediately.

The court also asked the counsel representing the Centre to file a compliance report of it.

The Delhi High Court suggested to Batra Hospital to install an oxygen generator.

