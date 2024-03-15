Delhi HC directs Ashneer Grover to take down ‘avoidable’ social media posts against BharatPe and former SBI Chairperson Rajnish Kumar within 48 hours

The Delhi High Court has directed BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover to take down within 48 hours his social media posts against BharatPe and former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grover had made posts on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) against the company and alluding to Kumar, calling them “petty people".

The court said that Grover “cannot destroy the company’s reputation", adding that his post about Kumar was “completely avoidable" and is “nothing but an innuendo". Notably, Kumar is the BharatPe Board's chairperson. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the Delhi HC has also directed The Economic Times to take down its article based on the two letters written by Grover to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wherein he claims that the fintech startup has defrauded the central bank.

Ashneer Grover vs BharatPe & Rajnish Kumar: The Saga The ongoing tussle at BharatPe took a new turn on March 12 as the company's former Managing Director, Ashneer Grover, levelled serious allegations against the company’s board Chairman, Rajnish Kumar. In a letter addressed to the RBI, Grover has accused Kumar of allocating equity shares worth hundreds of crores to himself since joining the BharatPe board, Economic Times reported.

Grover further alleged that Kumar hiked his salary threefold to ₹1.5 crore per year for his services, compared to his initial fees upon joining the board in October 2021. He has called for an investigation by the central bank into Kumar’s involvement in the ongoing dispute over company shares between Grover and his co-founder, Bhavik Koladiya, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responding to the allegations, a BharatPe spokesperson dismissed them as “baseless and without merit", labelling them as “another desperate attempt to malign the company." The spokesperson stated that the company continues to pursue civil and criminal actions against Grover and has full faith in the country’s judicial system, as quoted by ET report.

As per the report, to lend credibility to his claims, Grover stated that he had received a clean chit from Deloitte, the statutory auditor of Resilient Innovations, the parent entity of BharatPe.

