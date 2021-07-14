CBSE's decision would be open to challenge if the Joseph is not satisfied, the court clarified as it disposed of the petition
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed CBSE to decide within eight weeks if it would refund the examination fees taken for class 10 and class 12 board examinations as they have been cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.
Justice Prateek Jalan ordered CBSE to consider as representation a petition by Deepa Joseph, mother of a Class 10 student studying in a CBSE affiliated school here, who had paid ₹2,100 as examination fee.
Advocate Rupesh Kumar submitted that CBSE was a self-financing body and its expenditure was principally funded by the examination fees collected from students appearing in class 10 and class 12 board examination.
He added that there was no direct correlation between the physical conduct of board examinations and fees charges from students.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!