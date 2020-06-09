NEW DELHI : The Delhi High court has asked the Centre and Jawaharlal Nehru University to file counter-affidavits within four weeks on a plea challenging reservation to the extent of 27 percent for other backward classes (OBC) for admission in postgraduate courses in central educational institutions.

The petitioner also seeks a declaration that the provision for reservation to the extent of 27 % to OBCs in postgraduate courses in Jawahar Lal Nehru University for the academic year 2020-2021 be declared unconstitutional.

The petitioner while relying on a Supreme Court judgment submitted that the reservation for OBC can only be provided, at the most, at the graduate level. It is in this context that the petitioner sought quashing of the Office Memorandum (OM ) dated 20 April 2008, issued by Centre.

The respondents submitted that subject matter of the OM is also under adjudication before the Supreme Court in a transfer case. It was also submitted by the counsel for the respondents that other petitions challenging the subject OM, filed in the Bombay High Court, and the High Court of Delhi, New Delhi, have also been transferred to the Supreme Court.

