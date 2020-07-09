NEW DELHI: The Delhi High court on Thursday directed the University of Delhi to submit an affidavit detailing plans and dates for final-year exams by 13 July. The court will hear the matter next on 14 July.

The court said the University should come with a definitive plan as the careers of thousands of students depend on a passing the exams.

"The University should be empathetic with the students. Chart out a course.. be clear on where you want to go then don't go left or right," Justice Hima Kohli said.

Delhi University (DU) has submitted that it will come up with a datesheet in line with UGC guidelines.

On 8 July, when the matter was listed, the University had said that it has decided to conduct exams ‪after 15 August but had provided no specific dates.

The Centre had informed the court that it has given universities time till 30 September to conduct examinations.

The court was hearing pleas by final-year DU students seeking quashing of notifications, issued on ‪14 May, 30‬ May, and 27 June, announcing online exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students, including those for the School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board.

Among the pleas, one had sought sought direction to DU to evaluate final year students based on the previous years' or semesters' results, as being done for first- and second-year students.

PTI contributed to this story.

