NEW DELHI : The Delhi High court has directed Delhi government as well as Delhi Building & other Construction Workers Welfare Board to provide ex gratia amounts to construction workers. The court has directed payment to even to those registrants, whose registration might have lapsed, but are subsequently renewed by the Board after due verification. The order passed on 20 May was made available on the website today.

“We are of the view that in view of the prevailing lockdown and, since the print media is practicably out of action, it is essential that all the earlier registered construction workers, which were 5,39,421... should be sent out appropriate communication through SMS on their registered mobile numbers – informing them of the decision of the Government to make ex gratia direct transfers to their registered accounts, and they should also be informed of the manner in which they could renew their registration...." The order by Delhi High court reads.

The order comes on a plea seeking directing to Delhi government and concerned authorities provide relief to workers and labourers and all mandated benefits be provided to them (including DBT transfers), including those who were previously registered in the last two years but could not/have not renewed their membership under The Buildings and other construction workers (Regulation is Employment and Conditions or Service) Act, 1996.

The plea, filed through advocate Shiven Varma, had contended that only a small section out of the over 10 lakh workers in the city are registered under the laws regulating their welfare and service conditions and thus, a huge chunk of the labourers are not getting benefits actually meant for them.

According to the status report filed by Delhi Building & other Construction Workers Welfare Board a sum of Rs. 5,000/- was initially transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 32,358 live registered construction workers as on 24 March through DBT.

Advocate Sanjoy Ghose appearing for Delhi government stated that as on 12 May 2020, all the registered 39,600 construction workers have been disbursed a further amount of Rs.5,000.

Senior advocate Nandrajog appearing for the petitioner Sunil Kumar Aledia had informed the court that in Delhi, as on 30 September 2018, there were 5,39,421 registered construction workers.

He submitted that, evidently, most of them did not renew their registration and, consequently, they have been denied the credit of ex gratia payment of the aforesaid amounts. It, thus, appears that only a fraction of the originally registered construction workers have been able to avail of the ex gratia relief granted by the respondents,due to them having not renewed the registration.

This is not a satisfactory state of affairs, and the respondents are obliged to take effective steps to encourage the construction workers – who are otherwise eligible, to renew their registration, so that the intended benefit can reach them as well, he had argued.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated