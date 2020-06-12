Delhi HC directs release of pending salaries of MCD hospital doctors

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Friday issued an interim order directing the release of pending salaries of the doctors at Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) hospitals.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also issued notices to Centre, Delhi government and others on a suo motu plea over reports related to non-payment of salaries to MCD doctors for last three months.

The high court asked the Central government, Delhi government and its health department, North MCD, Kasturba Gandhi hospital, and others to file a reply on the matter and listed it for further hearing in July.

According to media reports, North MCD hospital doctors had threatened mass resignation or to observe a "pen-down" strike if their salaries for the past three months were not paid.

The doctors at Kasturba hospital in the national capital have also written a letter to the administration threatening mass resignation while Hindu Rao hospital doctors have reportedly drafted a letter threatening a similar "pen-down" strike.

