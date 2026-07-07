Delhi HC directs restoration of Cockroach Janta Party's X account, revokes Centre's order

Delhi High Court on Tuesday orders restoration of Cockroach Janta Party's social media account, revoking the Centre's blocking order, LiveLaw reported.
A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma allowed the petition of CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, stating that the primary concern of the Central government is no longer of relevance since the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam is over.
Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the government's main concern behind blocking the party's account was that its posts could create confusion and unrest among students and parents during the NEET examination. The court observed that since the exam had concluded, that concern no longer existed and accordingly allowed the plea.
Reacting to the development, CJP founder Dipke, in a post on X, wrote, "In a big win for the Cockroach Janta Party, the Delhi High Court has ordered unblocking of our original X account. This is a big win not just for the CJP and the movement, but also for free speech and digital rights. We will continue to raise the youth’s voice both online and offline."
However, at the time of publishing, the official account of CJP on X remains withheld.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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