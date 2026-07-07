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Delhi HC directs restoration of Cockroach Janta Party's X account, revokes Centre's order

Delhi High Court on Tuesday orders restoration of Cockroach Janta Party's social media account, revoking the Centre's blocking order.

Swati Gandhi
Updated7 Jul 2026, 12:56 PM IST
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Delhi HC restores Cockroach Janta Party's X account
Delhi HC restores Cockroach Janta Party's X account(Image: X@Cockroachisback)
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Delhi High Court on Tuesday orders restoration of Cockroach Janta Party's social media account, revoking the Centre's blocking order, LiveLaw reported.

A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma allowed the petition of CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, stating that the primary concern of the Central government is no longer of relevance since the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam is over.

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Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the government's main concern behind blocking the party's account was that its posts could create confusion and unrest among students and parents during the NEET examination. The court observed that since the exam had concluded, that concern no longer existed and accordingly allowed the plea.

Reacting to the development, CJP founder Dipke, in a post on X, wrote, "In a big win for the Cockroach Janta Party, the Delhi High Court has ordered unblocking of our original X account. This is a big win not just for the CJP and the movement, but also for free speech and digital rights. We will continue to raise the youth’s voice both online and offline."

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However, at the time of publishing, the official account of CJP on X remains withheld.

Cockroach Janta Party's X account was withheld by the Centre
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This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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