The Delhi High court on Thursday directed that all the private hospitals in Delhi that have been called upon to reserve 20% beds for admitting COVID-19 patients, are equipped with labs to conduct the COVID-19 test and have the sanction of the ICMR to do so, should proceed to conduct tests on symptomatic/asymptomatic persons, who seek admission in the hospital for undergoing surgeries/procedures of other nature as well.

“It appears that Delhi is fast heading towards becoming the Corona Capital of the country, an epithet the city can well do without. We are of the opinion that it is the need of the hour that all the private hospitals in Delhi, who are equipped with a lab to undertake COVID-19 test, be permitted to do the testing, without any further loss of time. This is all the more imperative as the Delhi Government has directed all the private hospitals in Delhi to reserve 20% beds for admitting COVID-19 patients." The order passed by Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad reads.

The order has come in a PIL filed by Rakesh Malhotra seeking a direction to be issued to the Delhi Government to ramp up the testing facilities for both the symptomatic and asymptomatic patients of COVID19.

The court was informed that the non-COVID patients, who are approaching private hospitals for admission to undergo emergent surgeries and other such procedures, are not attended to till they undergo a COVID-19 test, for which they have to go elsewhere.

“It is most unfortunate that non-COVID-19 patients are being made to wait to undergo test for COVID-19 at labs other than those which are situated within the premises of the hospitals, that are equipped and authorised to conduct the said test." The court said.

Petitioner Rakesh Malhotra stated that the list of the private sector laboratories mentioned in the status Report by Delhi government is incorrect as the state Government has disallowed about 6 laboratories from undertaking the COVID-19 tests.

The said submission was, however, disputed by Additional Standing counsel Satyakam appearing for Delhi government who states that the details furnished in the status report have been collated only last night and they are factually correct.

The court went on to issue notice to all the 23 private laboratories who are stated to be undertaking tests relating to COVID-19, for them to file affidavits clarifying as to whether they have been permitted to undertake tests for suspected COVID-19 patients by adopting the RT-PCR test or the CB-NAAT test.

The court further observed that it is considered necessary to implead ICMR as a party in the present proceedings, so that the details of the private hospitals authorised by it to undertake the COVID-19 tests can be furnished to the Court by the next date.

The court directed that ICMR while filing its status report shall also indicate the number of applications submitted by accredited labs in Delhi, seeking permission to conduct COVID-19 test and the status of the said applications.

