Delhi HC dismisses officer’s plea challenging army's ban on social media use

Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea that challenged the recent decision of the Indian army to ban its personnel from using social networking platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

A division bench comprising Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Asha Menon dismissed the petition filed by Lt Col. PK. Chowdhary.

He had said that websites and applications such as Facebook and Instagram provided soldiers with a medium to stay connected and informed about the lives of their family and friends.

The officer submitted that the policy, to the extent that it bans use of social networking platforms and orders soldiers to delete their accounts on the list of social networking platforms and websites, is unenforceable, illegal, and unconstitutional.

“The said ban and order to delete accounts if imposed would amount to abrogation of the fundamental rights of the Soldiers, inter alia, the right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to privacy. Such abrogation, restriction or modification in fundamental rights of Soldiers cannot be done by way of an executive order i.e. the Policy," the petition stated.

