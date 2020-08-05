Home >News >India >Delhi HC dismisses officer’s plea challenging army's ban on social media use
Hand grenades are among the few critical weapons that soldiers need in the time of war as they can be used to cause heavy damage to enemy positions and bunkers.
Hand grenades are among the few critical weapons that soldiers need in the time of war as they can be used to cause heavy damage to enemy positions and bunkers.

Delhi HC dismisses officer’s plea challenging army's ban on social media use

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 11:35 AM IST Prathma Sharma

  • The petitioner had claimed that websites and applications such as Facebook provided soldiers with a medium to stay connected and informed about lives of their family and friends
  • The officer submitted that banning the use of social networking platforms and ordering soldiers to delete their social networking accounts was unenforceable, illegal, and unconstitutional.

Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea that challenged the recent decision of the Indian army to ban its personnel from using social networking platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

A division bench comprising Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Asha Menon dismissed the petition filed by Lt Col. PK. Chowdhary.

He had said that websites and applications such as Facebook and Instagram provided soldiers with a medium to stay connected and informed about the lives of their family and friends.

The officer submitted that the policy, to the extent that it bans use of social networking platforms and orders soldiers to delete their accounts on the list of social networking platforms and websites, is unenforceable, illegal, and unconstitutional.

“The said ban and order to delete accounts if imposed would amount to abrogation of the fundamental rights of the Soldiers, inter alia, the right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to privacy. Such abrogation, restriction or modification in fundamental rights of Soldiers cannot be done by way of an executive order i.e. the Policy," the petition stated.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Facebook's new ad campaign

Facebook’s campaign talks about helping people solve covid woes

2 min read . 04 Aug 2020
On 17 February, the Supreme Court had upheld a 2010 Delhi high court ruling, and condemned the Centre for waiting for nine years before issuing a notification granting women officers permanent commissions, that too in limited streams.

SC gives govt a month to implement order on women army officers

1 min read . 08 Jul 2020
Photo:Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; RIL, Infosys down

11 min read . 01:00 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout