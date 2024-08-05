Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea challenging CBI arrest in excise ‘scam’ case dismissed: ‘Cannot say arrest was illegal’

  • Delhi HC disposes of Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in CBI's case, says he can approach trial court for relief

Livemint
Updated5 Aug 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi excise policy scam case: The Delhi High Court dismissed Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) case. The Delhi High Court said the he can approach trial court for relief.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest, holding that it cannot be said it was without any justifiable reason. “It cannot be said that the arrest was without any justiciable reasons or illegal,” a bench of justice Neena Bansal Krishna said.

The Delhi high court disposed of the AAP national convenor’s bail plea and granted him liberty to approach the trial court for relief.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Delhi chief minister, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the excise policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

What did CBI and Kejriwal's counsel argue in court?

On Monday, CBI counsel DP Singh argued that witness testimonies and 164 court statements implicate Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, despite a lack of direct evidence.

The CBI counsel further submitted that C. Aravind, an IAS officer under Manish Sisodia, testified that Vijay Nair brought a copy of the excise policy to be entered into the computer, and Arvind Kejriwal was present at that time. This, according to the CBI, indicates Kejriwal's direct involvement in the matter.

Singh revealed that 44 crores related to the case were traced to Goa and noted that Kejriwal advised candidates to focus on elections rather than funds. He emphasized that the final chargesheet is filed, and the trial is set to begin.

Senior Advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, claimed the case is an “insurance arrest” and highlighted that Kejriwal has previously been granted bail in related cases. 

Singhvi argued that the policy in question was developed through extensive inter-ministerial consultations and that Kejriwal faces undue persecution.

 

5 Aug 2024
