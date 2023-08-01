Delhi HC dismisses Ashneer Grover's plea against income tax notice issued under Black Money Act1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Grover has sought cancellation of the notice and stay of the assessment proceedings under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by Ashneer Grover, former managing of BharatPe, challenging an income tax notice issued to him under Section 8 of the Black Money Act. The income tax notice is dated 29 May 2023.
