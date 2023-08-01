“The petitioner (Ashneer Grover) is aggrieved by the arbitrary and mechanical way the notice under Section 8 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) Act, 2015 dated 29.05.2023 (hereinafter called “impugned notice") has been issued by the Respondent No. 3 (Deputy Director of Income Tax ) under the aegis of Respondent No. 2 (Ministry of Finance). The impugned notice suffers from unparalleled perversity and is a complete travesty of justice and the petitioner has prayed for quashing of the impugned notice and in the interim stay on the proceedings under the Black Money Act, 2015," according to the petition filed.