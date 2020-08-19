JPL’s counsel submitted that ICRA has perversely and irrationally utilized the negative effect of the previous ratings and has added COVID-19 as a reason to downgrade the credit rating for this year ignoring the improvements and the positive aspects of JPL’s situation such as even during the national lock down when no industry was functional JPL’s industry was fully functional and that the financial exposure of JPL in the previous year has come down drastically for this year. While arriving at a subjective satisfaction of JPL’s rating, ICRA has not adopted an objective criteria nor was ICRA’s action transparent.