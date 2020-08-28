New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition by fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi seeking pre-screening of Netflix's web series 'Bad Boy Billionaires'. The court said the writ petition is not maintainable and directed him to take appropriate legal remedy in accordance with the law.

Choksi’s counsel, advocate Vijay Aggarwal, vehemently argued that if the documentary was released it would be prejudicial to his trial.

“Netflix needs to telecast content that is compliant with the Indian laws. They have to abide by the Indian Constitution," he added.

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Netflix, said that there’s no reference at all to any trial in the series. “Maximum two minutes is shown in the show. These are matters that are in the public domain. If these kinds of pleas are started to be accepted then it would be dangerous. We can’t start showing previews for these offenders," he argued.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan added that Choksi is a fugitive who is not present in this country, has skipped his court proceedings in this county and is trying to invoke extraordinary jurisdiction. "He cannot be given this relief."

Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, and his nephew Nirav Modi, are accused in the over $2 bln Punjab National Bank scam. Choksi had left the country last year and was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.

“I am not a fugitive," Choksi submitted in his plea, claiming he had been falsely accused of various crimes in India and is presently under investigation or standing trial by various authorities and/or courts.

“The petitioner is entitled in terms of Indian law, that is, Article 21 of the Constitution of India to a presumption of innocence and a free and fair trial," it added.

'Bad Boy Billionaires’ is scheduled to be released in India on 2 September on Netflix. “This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up - and ultimately brought down - India’s most infamous tycoons", the platform said.

